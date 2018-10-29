Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dad creates VR project to help daughter
Craig Chaytor taught himself to make 360° videos to help his daughter Imogen, who has learning difficulties because of Williams syndrome. His project aims to bring school trips into the home.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window