The BBC has learned that more than 200 school children spent at least five consecutive days placed in school isolation booths last year.

Isolation facilities are used to remove pupils from classrooms when their behaviour has been disruptive.

More than 5,000 children with special educational needs were also found to have spent time in isolation rooms at some stage.

The Department for Education says children should be in isolation no longer than is necessary and that the health, safety and welfare of pupils must always be put first.

