Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Young Reporter is an opportunity for young people to get involved with the BBC.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/education-46220466/bbc-young-reporter-is-an-opportunity-for-young-people-to-get-involved-with-the-bbcRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window