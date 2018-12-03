Michelle and me: How Mrs Obama changed my life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle Obama and me: How former US first lady changed my life
Five UK schoolgirls explain what Michelle Obama means to them.
They are among those attending a discussion with the former first lady at London's Royal Festival Hall.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/education-46405972/michelle-obama-and-me-how-former-us-first-lady-changed-my-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window