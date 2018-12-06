Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Student rent rises: A look around two very different student flats
The average price of student accommodation in the UK has jumped by nearly a third in six years, a survey has suggested.
Flats in Amy's block in Leeds cost up to £450 per week. Eleanor, another student in the city, only pays a quarter of that.
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/education-46466830/student-rent-rises-a-look-around-two-very-different-student-flatsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window