Primary league tables: What do they mean?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New primary school data for England has been published by the government
They are based on the performance of pupils in each school in their end-of-primary national curriculum tests, known as Sats.
This year was the third time children sat the government's tougher tests, introduced in 2016.
You can check how schools in your area have performed through the BBC's postcode search.
-
13 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/education-46549635/new-primary-school-data-for-england-has-been-published-by-the-governmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window