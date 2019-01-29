Media player
The day the T. rex came to school
Part-time teachers Joe Parsonage and Sam Bryan have created an enormous wearable rubber Tyrannosaurus rex to help bring learning alive.
They take the T.rex, known as Jam, into primary schools for workshops that complement the national curriculum in subjects including English, history and science.
The BBC joined children at a primary school in Manchester as Jam came to visit.
29 Jan 2019
