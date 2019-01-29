There's a T. rex in our class!

Media player
The huge T. rex bringing learning to life
Jam is a huge wearable T. rex, who visits primary schools in England to bring learning alive.
Part-time teachers Joe Parsonage and Sam Bryan have created dinosaur-based workshops to compliment the curriculum in subjects including English, history and science.
29 Jan 2019
