'We want LGBT programme abolished'
Campaigners say they want Birmingham LGBT teaching abolished

Five schools in Birmingham have stopped teaching about LGBT rights following complaints by parents.

Amir Ahmed, a lead campaigner for the parents, told Sima Kotecha: "Morally, we do not accept homosexuality as a valid sexual relationship to have."

The No Outsiders project was set up to educate children to accept differences in society.

  • 21 Mar 2019
