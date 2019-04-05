'My kids were called trailer trash'

Video

Ivy Manning, a Romany Gypsy, says her children encountered discrimination when they started school.

She pleaded with the government to address inequality.

A new report by a group of MPs says Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities are being “comprehensively failed” by councils and the government.

