Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My kids were called trailer trash'
Ivy Manning, a Romany Gypsy, says her children encountered discrimination when they started school.
She pleaded with the government to address inequality.
A new report by a group of MPs says Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities are being “comprehensively failed” by councils and the government.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window