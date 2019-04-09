Casualty actor on discovering she was adopted
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Casualty actor: Finding out I am adopted

Casualty actor Amanda Mealing has told BBC Radio 5 Live about finding out that she was adopted.

The actor, who plays Connie Beauchamp in the BBC One show, began hunting for her biological family 20 years ago after her cousin revealed the truth at a wedding.

  • 09 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'You will always be my mum'