'No-one cared about my school isolation'
A girl with autism who tried to kill herself after spending months in an isolation booth at school has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme she felt "alone, trapped and no-one seemed to care".
The teenager - voiced by an actor - had no direct teaching and ate her lunch in the room, away from friends.
Her mother said for months she was unaware of what was happening to her daughter.
The Department for Education says children should be in isolation for no longer than is necessary.
15 Apr 2019
