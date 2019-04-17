'It's crippling my career'
Amy, an academic, says she was bullied at two universities by the same man, but a non-disclosure agreement means she can't tell people what happened.

She claims that when she complained of bullying to her university, she was advised to sign an NDA and leave.

Non-disclosure agreements were designed to stop staff sharing trade secrets if they changed jobs, but now lawyers say they are being misused and ministers say they want to tighten the rules.

