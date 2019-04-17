Media player
'Why I broke my non-disclosure agreement'
Anahid Kassabian, a former music professor at the University of Liverpool, said she felt like she was treated as a "burden" and "bullied out" of her 10-year job after being diagnosed with cancer.
She has broken her NDA in the hope that others who have been through similar experiences will speak out.
17 Apr 2019
