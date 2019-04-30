Do you need to be more resilient?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Families in Blackpool are getting lessons in resilience to improve mental health.

Children from low income families are far more likely to face mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

Blackpool is one of England's most deprived towns but a new £10m scheme there is trying to help families cope with their hardships.

Single mum Lisa describes how the Resilience Revolution taught her and her children how to feel more in control.

  • 30 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Police on duty with mental health nurses