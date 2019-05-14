Sun, sea and school?

Video

Beach schools are part of a wave of outdoor learning programmes. Like the forest school movement, they seek to connect children's education with the natural world.

Beach Schools South West runs sessions including activities ranging from learning about marine pollution to toasting marshmallows around a camp fire.

Some of the primary school children it works with from economically deprived parts of Plymouth have never been to a beach before - even though they live close to the coast.

The BBC joined a class of Year 5s on Bovisand Beach in Devon.