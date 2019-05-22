Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'People should love who they want to'
The "No Outsiders" programme is a series of 35 books designed to teach children about diversity.
Four of the books deal with LGBT issues.
Earlier this year there were protests outside schools in Birmingham by mostly Muslim parents, who said the books disrespected their traditions.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme visited Highgate Primary School in Sileby, near Leicester, to see how the programme is taught.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 BST - and see more of our stories here.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window