Former Education Secretary: Augar review proposal for tuition fees ‘regressive’
Theresa May has backed the findings of a long-awaited review of university funding in England, which calls for a reduction in the cap on fees from £9,250 to £7,500, and suggests that graduates pay back their loans over a longer period.
Former Education Secretary Justine Greening, tells Radio 4's World at One that she thinks the findings of the Post-18 Education and Funding review is a regressive step, because it will see "middle and lower income earning graduates now paying for a decade longer and starting to pay back at a lower earnings threshold".
30 May 2019
