'My son has been squeezed out of school'
Alex Palmer, six, who has autism, has not had a school place for two years, having been excluded just weeks after starting at a mainstream school in 2017.
He is one of more than 1,500 children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) without a school place in England.
The figures, collated by Newsnight, cover 46 English councils (25%), which suggests the real figure may be higher.
The government said responsibility lay with local authorities.
19 Jun 2019
