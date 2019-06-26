‘Why I’m pleased my IVF treatment didn’t work’
Lisa Faulkner: ‘I’m pleased my IVF treatment didn’t work’

TV presenter Lisa Faulkner has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she is “pleased” her IVF treatment was not successful, as it led to her adopting her daughter.

Lisa adopted Billie when she was 18 months old, after she was unable to conceive with her ex-husband.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Lisa explained how her wish of experiencing pregnancy will never go away.

