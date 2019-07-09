'Holiday poverty'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Holiday poverty' and the kids trying to stop it

Kids at a free animation holiday club in London have come up with a manifesto - to try and help children everywhere during school break.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jul 2019