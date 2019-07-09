Media player
Cressida Cowell: 'I want to get children reading for the joy of it'
Cressida Cowell, the 11th Waterstones children's laureate, told the BBC about her ambitions for her new role.
She said she wants to get children "excited about the magic of reading," and says books are especially good at bringing out "intelligence, creativity and empathy" in young people.
09 Jul 2019
