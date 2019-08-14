Students celebrate BTEC results
More than half of qualifications awarded for 16-18 year olds in England are for vocational courses, like BTECs and City&Guilds. Today thousands of students receive their BTEC results.

The government says it wants to reform the sector and is rolling out T-level courses in autumn 2020. The new two-year courses will follow on from GCSEs and be equivalent to three A-levels.

