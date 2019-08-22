'It's good to have rules'

Video

At the Michaela School near Wembley a strict "tiger teaching" approach has drawn both criticism and praise. Head teacher Katharine Birbalsingh says the school is happy and full of joy.

GCSE results show half of the pupils who sat exams got Grade 7 or above in at least five subjects. Almost a quarter got Grade 7 or better in all their subjects.

Free schools like this were part of a controversial set of education reforms in England under the coalition government, intended to allow parents and community groups to get involved in opening new schools.

Reinvigorating the free school programme is said to be a priority of the new education secretary Gavin Williamson – but Labour says it would stop any more opening.