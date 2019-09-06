Do you know your times tables?

Media player
Should kids be tested on their times tables?
The government is introducing standardised multiplication tests for Year 4 children in June 2020.
But the National Association of Head Teachers report raises "multiple concerns" from many head teachers, who feel that the tests don't teach them anything about their pupils that they don't already know.
We went out to gauge opinion from the public, and to see how good their maths skills are.
Reporter: Paige Neal-Holder
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
06 Sep 2019
