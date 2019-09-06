Do you know your 9x9 from your 6x8?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Do you know your 9x9 from your 6x8?

Many head teachers think that new times tables tests for primary school children should be scrapped.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Sep 2019