Nine-year-old 'shocked and sad' at racist abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nine-year-old 'shocked and sad' at racist abuse

Primary-school exclusions for racism in England have risen by more than 40% in just over a decade.

One student, Nai'm, told the BBC that even his friends called him racist names which meant he felt unwelcome in his school.

His mother said that the school had been supportive and was trying to stop the abuse.

Read more: Racism exclusions up in England's primary schools

  • 01 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Racist abuse of England stars 'utterly disgusting'