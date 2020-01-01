Media player
Nine-year-old 'shocked and sad' at racist abuse
Primary-school exclusions for racism in England have risen by more than 40% in just over a decade.
One student, Nai'm, told the BBC that even his friends called him racist names which meant he felt unwelcome in his school.
His mother said that the school had been supportive and was trying to stop the abuse.
Read more: Racism exclusions up in England's primary schools
01 Jan 2020
