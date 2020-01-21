Why I came to the UK to study
Chinese students: Why I came to the UK to study

The number of Chinese students in the UK has grown by 34% in five years.

The University of Liverpool has been one of the most successful in recruiting from China, with almost one in five of its students coming from the country.

Some of those studying in Liverpool explained why they wanted to come to the UK.

