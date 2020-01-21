Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chinese students: Why I came to the UK to study
The number of Chinese students in the UK has grown by 34% in five years.
The University of Liverpool has been one of the most successful in recruiting from China, with almost one in five of its students coming from the country.
Some of those studying in Liverpool explained why they wanted to come to the UK.
21 Jan 2020
