How this competition is helping to boost Mandarin language skills
Mandarin dream: The UK pupils vying for a trip to Beijing

Pupils from across the UK headed to London for the national final of a Mandarin speaking competition.

At stake is an all-expenses-paid trip to Beijing where they can test their language skills for real.

  • 17 Feb 2020