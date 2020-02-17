Media player
Mandarin dream: The UK pupils vying for a trip to Beijing
Pupils from across the UK headed to London for the national final of a Mandarin speaking competition.
At stake is an all-expenses-paid trip to Beijing where they can test their language skills for real.
Video produced by Paige Neal-Holder
17 Feb 2020
