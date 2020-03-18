Media player
JoJo & Gran Gran: 'My grandmother lives on in my stories'
Author Laura Henry grew up in London and had a close connection with her grandmother, who emigrated from St Lucia in the 1950s.
The role 'Mama' played in her life is the inspiration behind the characters in her children's books - on which the new CBeebies' series JoJo & Gran Gran is based.
18 Mar 2020
