Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The teenagers still learning during lockdown
The coronavirus pandemic has meant that a record number of schools worldwide have been forced to close in a bid to reduce the spread of the disease.
In this video from BBC My World, four students from Denmark, Spain, Japan and England tell us how they’re adapting to this new way of life.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-52230918/coronavirus-the-teenagers-still-learning-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window