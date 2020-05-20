Accuracy and Impartiality

Video

How do you tell if a story is accurate? A good starting point is to look at the source. Who is making the claims, why are they making them, what evidence do they have?

What do we mean by impartiality and vested interests and how might they impact on the stories we see, hear and read.

In this video you'll hear some useful tips from:

- Linda Adey, BBC Journalist

- Amol Rajan, the BBC's Media Editor

- Rita Chakrabarti, BBC Newsreader and Correspondent

- Rachel Schraer, BBC Journalist for BBC Reality Check (fact-checking department)

This is produced by BBC Young Reporter. You can find more media literacy resources here and on the BBC Bitesize website.