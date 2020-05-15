Media player
Coronavirus: 'Covid-19 has attacked those that are most vulnerable'
One of England's biggest academy trusts is planning to open its schools on 1 June.
Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis trust which has 35 primary schools, said Covid-19 has attacked those that are most vulnerable in society.
In an interview on BBC News, alongside Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders, he said the poorer communities he served were at risk of suffering mental health issues from being kept at home.
15 May 2020
