'You can't narrow down history'

The killing of George Floyd, an African-American who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, has prompted mass protests and calls for better education on racism and injustice.

This school in the UK has taken a different approach to teaching black history, educating students on the subject all year round, rather than just during Black History Month.

The BBC's Celestina Olulode visited Claremont High School in Kingsbury, London, to find out more.