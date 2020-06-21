'You can't narrow down history'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One school's approach to teaching black history
The killing of George Floyd, an African-American who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, has prompted mass protests and calls for better education on racism and injustice.
This school in the UK has taken a different approach to teaching black history, educating students on the subject all year round, rather than just during Black History Month.
The BBC's Celestina Olulode visited Claremont High School in Kingsbury, London, to find out more.
-
21 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window