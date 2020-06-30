How have young people found living in lockdown?

Media player
100 days of lockdown: What have young people been doing during lockdown?
It’s been 100 days since UK went into lockdown and it has affected everyone differently.
Here’s what four young people and a group of young refugees have been getting up to since the coronavirus pandemic completely changed their lives.
Isabel, Qais, Leah, Inarah and the Barnet Refugee 'Action Club' all upload their experiences and coronavirus stories to BBC Young Reporter.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
