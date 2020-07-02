Mandatory school attendance in September - Williamson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Mandatory attendance for all pupils from September - Williamson
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has addressed the newly released safety plans for the return to school.
The plans outline the return of all pupils from September - built on the principle of keeping classes or whole year groups apart in separate "bubbles".
Read more: Two Covid cases and pupils will be sent home
-
02 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/education-53261068/coronavirus-mandatory-attendance-for-all-pupils-from-september-williamsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window