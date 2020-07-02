Mandatory school attendance in September - Williamson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Mandatory attendance for all pupils from September - Williamson

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has addressed the newly released safety plans for the return to school.

The plans outline the return of all pupils from September - built on the principle of keeping classes or whole year groups apart in separate "bubbles".

Read more: Two Covid cases and pupils will be sent home

  • 02 Jul 2020
Go to next video: PM: 'We are the builders, they are the blockers'