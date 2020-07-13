Home-schooling: a child's verdict

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Home-schooling during coronavirus: a child's verdict
Home-schooling has been a huge challenge for parents, but what do kids think?
What do they like about it and what have they missed most about school?
We asked children in London and Wirral.
-
13 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window