Why are schools staying open during the second lockdown in England?

The UK government says it wants to continue to prioritise the wellbeing and long-term future of young people.

But many local leaders say colleges, schools and universities should be shut to stop covid spreading.

Guidance has been given by individual governments, but it's down to headteachers and staff to decide what works best for their school, college or university.

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster looks at where the riskiest parts of the school and some of the ideas being used to help stop Covid-19 spreading.

Video by Megan Fisher, Terry Saunders and Laura Foster.