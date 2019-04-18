'Outstanding new teacher' Kirsty Gaythwaite on why she loves her job
Each year the National Teaching Awards honours outstanding work in the classroom, and this year's gold prize winner was Kirsty Gaythwaite, a maths teacher at Goodwin Academy in Deal, Kent.
Kirsty joined the school initially as a learning support assistant, but was encouraged to train as a teacher after discovering she had a flair for teaching. She told BBC Breakfast why she loves her job.
