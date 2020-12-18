BBC News

Coronavirus: Minister Nick Gibb sets out testing plans for secondary schools

Schools minister Nick Gibb has set out government plans to test secondary school pupils and staff for Covid-19 in England.

The return to secondary school in January will be staggered, with some pupils starting online rather than in class.

Mr Gibb told BBC Breakfast: "'We want to break the chain of transmission."

The National Education Union has said making the announcement right at the end of the school term showed "panic".

