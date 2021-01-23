'Money taken for student housing I'm not using'

Students from more than 50 universities across the UK are taking part in a rent strike in protest over how the pandemic has affected their studies.

Many courses have moved to remote learning which has caused some students to move back home rather than stay in university or privately owned accommodation.

Poor mental health is also a big concern. The Higher Education regulator is now calling for more financial and emotional support for students.

The BBC's education correspondent Adina Campbell reports.

