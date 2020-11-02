Covid-19: 'Catch-up tuition boosts my confidence'
Extra hours of academic learning - as well as sport, music and drama - will be needed to help England's pupils make up ground following the pandemic, the new education catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins says.
BBC News spoke to Najeem, who has benefited from extra tuition provided by a schools programme in England.
The secondary student, who is studying for GCSEs, said the tutoring had boosted his confidence.
