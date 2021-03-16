'How can children learn if they are hungry?'
Free school meals should be extended over the summer holidays, the new children's commissioner for England has said.
Dame Rachel de Souza told BBC Radio 5 Live's Breakfast programme social activities should be the priority this summer, adding: “How can children learn or have fun if they are hungry?
“There is an absolute pandemic of mental-health issues among young people.
“The way to solve those lower-level ones is to get them back together and get normal life back."
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Family & Education