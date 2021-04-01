The government has set up a helpline and an immediate review into sexual abuse in schools.

The debate about a culture of sexual abuse in schools has escalated in recent weeks after a website set up for victims to anonymously post their experiences gained more than 11,000 posts.

Tender is an arts charity working with young people to prevent sexual violence. Tender representatives told the BBC how they use theatre and the arts to speak to young people.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.