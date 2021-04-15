Lockdown learning 'made me feel a lot more confident'
Students across the UK are due to return to school after the Easter Break next week, with many having spent much of the last year learning at home and attending classes online.
The BBC spoke to three teenagers who feel they benefited from lockdown learning.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Family & Education