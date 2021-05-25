Testing times: How grades will be decided this year 👩🏿‍🏫

Exams have been cancelled for the second year running due to the impact caused by coronavirus. The government has put schools in charge of grades and assessments this summer in a bid to avoid the results day chaos caused by last year's controversial algorithm. But how will this solution work and is it fair?

Education Editor Branwen Jeffreys takes a look at how it all works.

Producer: Katherine Smith

Video Journalist: Lorna Acquah

