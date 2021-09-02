Education Secretary: 'We're trying to strike a sensible balance'
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has told the BBC that pupils deserve to have a "normal classroom experience".
His comments come as pupils return to school after the summer holidays.
There are concerns among head teachers, school staff and scientists about high rates of virus in a largely unvaccinated population.
The government insists its decision to lift restrictions maintains the balance between precautions, and allowing schools and young people to get back to normal.
