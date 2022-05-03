Yehya Mougharbel's live streams of him quietly studying have attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

The 22-year-old's streams can last hours at a time and involve him propping his phone up and then working in silence.

In the background of his videos Yehya puts signs up to encourage his virtual study buddies to stop wasting time scrolling on social media, and instead knuckle down.

He also reckons people feel "less alone" when they can study alongside him.

Video by Hazel Shearing.