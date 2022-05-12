Nine-year-old Marharyta did not speak any English when she first arrived to the UK from her hometown of Lviv in Ukraine, but she's learning fast in preparation for starting school.

Marharyta and her mum Larysa moved to Manchester after securing visas through the Ukraine Family Scheme.

Hundreds of Ukrainian children have started at schools across England in recent weeks.

The government has set out plans to enrol up to 100,000 Ukrainian children who have fled the war in their home country.

The National Association of Head Teachers is calling for urgent counselling support and access to specialist language tuition for the refugees once they start school in the UK.

Video by Elaine Dunkley, Kate McGough and David Cheeseman