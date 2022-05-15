The Ukrainian refugee schoolgirl learning fast in the UK

Nine-year-old Marharyta did not speak any English when she first arrived to the UK from her hometown of Lviv in Ukraine, but she's learning fast in preparation for starting school. Marharyta and her mum Larysa moved to Manchester after securing visas through the Ukraine Family Scheme.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.